Korean Air Seals $36.2 Billion Mega-Deal with Boeing

Korean Air has finalized a purchase of 103 Boeing aircraft, amounting to $36.2 billion at list prices. The order includes a mix of wide-body passenger jets, freighters, and single-aisle planes. This deal, initially announced in 2025, marks a significant expansion for the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 07:47 IST
Korean Air Seals $36.2 Billion Mega-Deal with Boeing

Korean Air has officially signed an order for 103 Boeing aircraft, imitating a substantial $36.2 billion business transaction at list prices, confirmed by both the airline and U.S. planemaker on Wednesday.

The purchase encompasses a diverse fleet, featuring wide-body passenger jets, freighters, and single-aisle planes, highlighting a strategic expansion for Korean Air.

This substantial deal, first revealed in 2025, solidifies the already strong relationship between the South Korean airline and Boeing, positioning them for growth in the competitive aviation sector.

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