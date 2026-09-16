Justice Dept Exposes Russian Scheme's Deadly Reach

The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges against five individuals accused of working with Russian intelligence on plots involving surveillance, recruitment, and targeted killings worldwide, including in the U.S. The accused are charged with financing terrorism and conspiring to commit murder for hire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:05 IST
Justice Dept Exposes Russian Scheme's Deadly Reach
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The U.S. Department of Justice has unveiled charges against five individuals implicated in Russian intelligence plots, involving intricate global schemes of surveillance, recruitment, and targeted assassinations.

The indictment lists Russian national Yuri Khrameev along with others of various nationalities who allegedly conspired to finance acts of terrorism.

Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the plots also targeted a Russian dissident in Washington, D.C., showcasing a dangerous international network.

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