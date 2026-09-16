Verdict Day: Kosovo's Past Collides with Present at War Crimes Tribunal

The Kosovo war crimes tribunal is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in the case of former president Hashim Thaci and several KLA commanders. Accused of murder and torture during Kosovo's violent break from Serbia in the 1990s, their trial has become a focal point of tension.

Prosecutors are calling for 45-year sentences for Thaci and his co-accused, though the defendants refute all charges. The ruling is anticipated in both Kosovo and Serbia, where it may further affect the delicate balance stemming from Kosovo's independence declaration in 2008.

In anticipation of the verdict, tight security measures have been implemented, as authorities brace for potential demonstrations. Meanwhile, in Kosovo, Thaci remains a beloved figure for many, despite the tribunal's focus on alleged wartime and post-war atrocities by KLA forces.