Former Kosovo Leader Sentenced for War Crimes

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been found guilty of committing war crimes during the tumultuous events of the 1990s when Kosovo violently broke away from Serbia. The Kosovo war crimes tribunal handed down a 25-year prison sentence to the former leader.

Thaci, aged 58, faced charges including murder, torture, and illegal detention, stemming from his role as a top commander in the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). His conviction is notably linked to the killing of 96 political opponents and perceived collaborators with Serbian security forces during the conflict.

Despite Thaci's steadfast denial of all charges, the tribunal confirmed his involvement in these grave crimes. This verdict marks a significant moment in the historical reckoning for the crimes committed during Kosovo's struggle for independence.