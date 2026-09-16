Former Kosovo Leader Sentenced for War Crimes

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal. Convicted of murder, torture, and illegal detention, Thaci's crimes were committed as a leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the region's tumultuous split from Serbia in the 1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:00 IST
Former Kosovo Leader Sentenced for War Crimes

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been found guilty of committing war crimes during the tumultuous events of the 1990s when Kosovo violently broke away from Serbia. The Kosovo war crimes tribunal handed down a 25-year prison sentence to the former leader.

Thaci, aged 58, faced charges including murder, torture, and illegal detention, stemming from his role as a top commander in the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). His conviction is notably linked to the killing of 96 political opponents and perceived collaborators with Serbian security forces during the conflict.

Despite Thaci's steadfast denial of all charges, the tribunal confirmed his involvement in these grave crimes. This verdict marks a significant moment in the historical reckoning for the crimes committed during Kosovo's struggle for independence.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Can China Reverse Its Groundwater Crisis Before Water Stress Threatens Food and Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026