China Urges U.S. and Iran to Reengage in Peace Talks

China is urging the U.S. and Iran to exercise restraint and return to peace negotiations following a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in Beijing.

Highlighting the need for action, Wang also called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard international energy transport, amid concerns about regional instability spilling over into Yemen and the Red Sea.

China remains consistent in its policy towards Iran, emphasizing peace and stability in the Middle East even as discussions continue with the U.S. regarding financial ties with Tehran.