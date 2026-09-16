Former President Hashim Thaci Sentenced for War Crimes

Hashim Thaci, the former President of Kosovo, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of war crimes by the Kosovo tribunal at The Hague. Thaci was a prominent leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the conflict that marked Kosovo's bid for independence from Serbia in the 1990s.

The tribunal concluded that Thaci was directly involved in the murder of 96 political adversaries and collaborators with Serbian forces. Furthermore, he was held responsible for the unlawful detention of 385 individuals, the torture of 303 people, and the mistreatment of approximately 50 others. The presiding judge, Charles Smith, noted the severe nature and extensive scale of these offenses.

The verdict has sparked significant reaction both in Kosovo and Serbia. In Kosovo's capital Pristina, crowds protested the judgment, emphasizing Thaci's enduring symbolic presence among ethnic Kosovo Albanians. Conversely, the tribunal, established under international oversight to try former KLA members, is widely unpopular in Kosovo.