Former President Hashim Thaci Sentenced for War Crimes

Hashim Thaci, former President of Kosovo, was found guilty of war crimes including murder, torture, and illegal detention by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal. He received a 25-year prison sentence for crimes during Kosovo's conflict with Serbia in the 1990s as leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:42 IST
Former President Hashim Thaci Sentenced for War Crimes

Hashim Thaci, the former President of Kosovo, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of war crimes by the Kosovo tribunal at The Hague. Thaci was a prominent leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the conflict that marked Kosovo's bid for independence from Serbia in the 1990s.

The tribunal concluded that Thaci was directly involved in the murder of 96 political adversaries and collaborators with Serbian forces. Furthermore, he was held responsible for the unlawful detention of 385 individuals, the torture of 303 people, and the mistreatment of approximately 50 others. The presiding judge, Charles Smith, noted the severe nature and extensive scale of these offenses.

The verdict has sparked significant reaction both in Kosovo and Serbia. In Kosovo's capital Pristina, crowds protested the judgment, emphasizing Thaci's enduring symbolic presence among ethnic Kosovo Albanians. Conversely, the tribunal, established under international oversight to try former KLA members, is widely unpopular in Kosovo.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026