FBI Director Kash Patel Faces Senate Grilling Over Crime, Controversies

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, defended his record on crime reduction before the Senate Judiciary Committee amid controversy. Republicans praised the drop in crime rates, while Democrats raised concerns over Trump-related investigations and the use of taxpayer funds. Patel's leadership and international partnerships faced both criticism and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:23 IST
FBI Director Kash Patel Faces Senate Grilling Over Crime, Controversies
Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel faced tough questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. While Republicans praised declining crime rates, Democrats pressed Patel about the investigation related to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump's election interference, and changes in hiring qualifications at the FBI.

The committee's grilling came after the sudden resignation of Joe DiGenova, involved in a Department of Justice investigation concerning Trump. Patel defended his leadership, denying reports of excessive drinking and highlighting collaboration with global governments against transnational crime.

Despite controversies regarding his personal conduct and use of government resources, Patel emphasized his achievements in reducing crime. He argued that his use of luxury cars and reimbursement for personal travel were consistent with previous practices, amidst ongoing scrutiny from both political parties.

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