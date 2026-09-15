FBI Director Kash Patel Faces Senate Grilling Over Crime, Controversies

FBI Director Kash Patel faced tough questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. While Republicans praised declining crime rates, Democrats pressed Patel about the investigation related to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump's election interference, and changes in hiring qualifications at the FBI.

The committee's grilling came after the sudden resignation of Joe DiGenova, involved in a Department of Justice investigation concerning Trump. Patel defended his leadership, denying reports of excessive drinking and highlighting collaboration with global governments against transnational crime.

Despite controversies regarding his personal conduct and use of government resources, Patel emphasized his achievements in reducing crime. He argued that his use of luxury cars and reimbursement for personal travel were consistent with previous practices, amidst ongoing scrutiny from both political parties.