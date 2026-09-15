Controversy Surrounds FBI Director Patel's Hiring Standards Adjustment

In a contentious hearing on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel faced tough questions from lawmakers on both sides over his decision to eliminate bestiality as an automatic disqualifier for agency applicants. The move aims to ensure that victims of human trafficking forced into such acts are not penalized in their professional pursuits.

During his testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Patel also addressed multiple issues concerning his agency, including its handling of case files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the usage of public funds for personal travel, and accusations of politicizing the FBI. Patel's revised hiring standards, however, drew the highest scrutiny.

Republicans highlighted ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump's activities, with concerns about an allegedly 'weaponized' FBI. Patel, appointed by Trump, remains a polarizing figure. His previous conduct, including travel expenses and leisure activities, has also come under fire, leading to repeated confrontations with Democratic Senators.