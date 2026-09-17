IMF Alerts Australia on Looming Interest Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a statement on Thursday expressing that Australia's central bank might need to further raise interest rates due to expected inflation levels remaining high throughout the year before eventually aligning with the central bank's target range.

Highlighting persistent inflationary pressures and uncertainty around financial conditions, the IMF advised the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to be prepared for rate hikes as needed. The warning comes amid concerns that global energy price increases could boost inflation expectations, necessitating additional tightening by the RBA.

These findings emerge as the central bank attempts to manage inflation without triggering an economic downturn, a challenge shared by many post-pandemic economies. Market projections suggest an 87% likelihood of the RBA raising the cash rate from 4.35% by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting, reaching 4.85% by early 2027.