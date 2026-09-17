Nicaragua’s Grip on Power Leaves Citizens Without Recourse, Türk Warns

For Nicaraguans seeking justice, speaking out against those in power is becoming increasingly difficult as the institutions meant to protect their rights fall under tighter political control, according to a new UN Human Rights Office report. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned on Wednesday that growing power in the executive branch and ruling party has weakened democratic safeguards, leaving most people with few options when their rights are violated.

The report, requested by the UN Human Rights Council, covers developments between 15 June 2025 and 15 June 2026 and describes the progressive dismantling of democratic institutions and the rule of law. Türk said the ruling party's near-total capture of State institutions had undermined checks on authority, calling the situation "utterly indefensible."

Political Changes Tighten Control Over Public Life

The ruling party controls Nicaragua's legislature, all 153 municipalities and both regional councils in the autonomous regions of the Caribbean coast, according to the report. Organic Act Number 1259, adopted last year, placed key oversight bodies under presidential authority, concentrating power further and weakening the independence of institutions responsible for holding public officials accountable.

Proposed constitutional reforms, approved by Parliament in a first reading on 1 September, would exclude organised opposition forces from future electoral competition and postpone elections for a second time until 2028. The changes would extend the terms of several elected authorities, including the presidency, to as much as seven years, in a country where the report finds almost no room for independent civic or political participation.

Detention and Closures Silence Independent Voices

Arbitrary detention remains a central tool of repression, with civil society organisations reporting that at least 46 people were still detained at the end of the reporting period. The UN Human Rights Office identified at least eight ongoing cases of enforced disappearance and four deaths in State custody, raising serious concerns about the treatment and protection of people held by the authorities.

These figures do not represent the full extent of possible abuses, because UN investigators lacked access to the country and faced non-cooperation from national authorities, alongside fears of reprisals among victims and witnesses. The report cautions that actual numbers could be higher, and Türk urged the authorities to release everyone arbitrarily detained.

Four more civil society organisations were forced to close over the past year, bringing the number arbitrarily dissolved over eight years to 5,539. Another media outlet was ordered to shut down, taking the total number of closures to at least 56 during the same period, a shrinking space for independent activity that Türk described bluntly: "There is almost nothing left to shut down."

Exile Offers No Escape From Repression

Journalists, human rights defenders, critics and people perceived as opponents continue to face serious repression beyond Nicaragua's borders, according to the report. Economic reprisals include asset confiscation, loss of pensions or employment, and denial of access to social services, extending the consequences of political targeting into people's livelihoods and financial security.

The report describes judicial confiscations as a systematic method of taking assets, businesses and properties from actual or perceived political opponents, businesspeople including foreigners, independent organisations, religious institutions and certain private entities. Türk called on Nicaragua to change course and restore cooperation with regional and international human rights mechanisms, placing renewed scrutiny and protection for people facing abuses at the centre of his appeal.