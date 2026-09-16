Georgia's Security Shake-Up: Corruption Scandal Rocks Political Elite

Former chief of Georgia's Security Service, Grigol Liluashvili, has been sentenced to 13 years for corruption, following a crackdown on Georgian Dream's senior officials. Liluashvili's conviction highlights growing tensions within Georgia, a country once praised for its democratic values, now facing scrutiny for authoritarian practices amid ongoing political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 20:36 IST
Georgia's Security Shake-Up: Corruption Scandal Rocks Political Elite

In a significant move against corruption, a Georgia court has sentenced the former Security Service chief, Grigol Liluashvili, to 13 years in prison. This verdict comes amid a broader crackdown on past senior officials linked to the ruling Georgian Dream party, as reported by the Interpress news agency.

Liluashvili, who served as the head of the State Security Service from 2019 to 2025 after a tenure in parliament, was arrested last December post-raids on his residence and those of two former political allies. These men were closely connected to Bidzina Ivanishvili, a former prime minister and Georgian Dream's founder, recognized as a dominant figure in Georgian politics.

The court's decision occurs within a tense political climate, where Georgia's once-democratic image has been tarnished by charges of authoritarianism, especially since the Ukraine conflict's inception. This internal crackdown on government elites coincides with an intensified clampdown on opposition parties, with some facing possible bans, triggering regular public demonstrations since the contentious 2024 parliamentary elections.

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