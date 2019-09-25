Saudi Arabia says consulting on next steps after attack, waiting for inquiry results

Saudi Arabia is in consultation "with friends and allies about the next steps to take" after an attack on Sept. 14 on the world's biggest crude oil processing facility, but is waiting for the findings of an investigation, Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told reporters on Wednesday.

"The United Nations sent people to be part of the investigation, other countries have sent experts to be part of the investigation so when the team that's investigating has concluded its investigations we will make the announcements publicly," Jubeir told reporters on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

