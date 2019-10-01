International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump lawyer Giuliani subpoenaed by U.S. House Democrats

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 01-10-2019 01:31 IST
Trump lawyer Giuliani subpoenaed by U.S. House Democrats

Image Credit: ANI

Three U.S. House of Representatives committees said on Monday that a subpoena had been sent to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents in their impeachment inquiry.

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said Giuliani had said on national television that he asked the government of Ukraine to "target" former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also Read: Don't appoint BJP workers to committees, MP ministers told

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019