Trump lawyer Giuliani subpoenaed by U.S. House Democrats

Three U.S. House of Representatives committees said on Monday that a subpoena had been sent to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents in their impeachment inquiry.

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said Giuliani had said on national television that he asked the government of Ukraine to "target" former Vice President Joe Biden.

