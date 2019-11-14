International Development News
UPDATE 1-U.S. appeals court again backs House request for Trump tax documents

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said it would not revisit an October decision backing a U.S. House of Representatives subpoena issued to President Donald Trump's accounting firm for his financial records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, by an 8-3 vote, declined to rehear Trump's arguments that the subpoena issued to Mazars LLP was illegitimate.

Trump's lawyers can still appeal the October decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

