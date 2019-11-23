International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-New hearing, same sentence for convicted Penn State child molester Jerry Sandusky

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 02:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 02:53 IST
UPDATE 3-New hearing, same sentence for convicted Penn State child molester Jerry Sandusky
Image Credit: ANI

A resentencing hearing on Friday for former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky resulted in the same penalty that he received after his 2012 conviction for sexually assaulting teenage boys: 30 to 60 years in prison, likely the rest of his life. Sandusky was granted the hearing because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that minimum sentencing requirements, such as those on which his original sentence was based, were unconstitutional.

Sporting a faded orange prison jumpsuit, Sandusky smiled broadly to spectators, including his wife Dottie, as he entered the courtroom at the Centre County Court of Common Pleas in Bellefonte, where his trial was held seven years ago. His shoulders slumped when he heard Visiting Judge Maureen Skerda reimpose the 30-to-60-year sentence on him.

"I know you maintain your innocence," Skerda told Sandusky. "But you have been found guilty by a jury of your peers, and the court must hold you accountable." The hearing, ordered in February by Pennsylvania Superior Court, took place just 10 miles (16 kms) from Pennsylvania State University, where Sandusky served as an assistant to longtime head coach Joe Paterno.

In June 2012, Sandusky was convicted of 25 felonies and 20 misdemeanors stemming from charges that he molested 10 boys between 1994 and 2009. A statement by one of boys, identified as Victim 5, was read aloud in court by Pennsylvania Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm.

"I was 13 and Jerry Sandusky lured me into the Penn State shower and made me touch him," the statement said. "Horseplay, he called it. But it was sexual assault." Sandusky, who will not be eligible for parole until he turns 98 years old, has sought without success to have his conviction overturned.

"We will continue fighting," his lawyer, Al Lindsay, told reporters after the brief hearing. "And I think we'll be successful." The same court that ordered his resentencing in February rejected Sandusky's request for a new trial based on his claim that he had ineffective legal counsel, a decision the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined to review.

Sandusky's appellate lawyer, Peter Goldberger, last month sought to petition a federal court to vacate his conviction, but was told he could not do so until he is resentenced. Sandusky, who founded the now-defunct Second Mile charity for at-risk youth, has been held at the state's Laurel Highlands correctional facility in Somerset.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Navy secretary backs SEAL's expulsion review, despite Trump objection

U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said on Friday a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers weighing whether to oust him from the elite force, despite President Donald Trumps assertion that he not be expe...

Soccer-Mourinho aiming to take Spurs and Kane to the next level

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to take the club led by England striker Harry Kane to the next level by winning trophies and said he would love to stay in the job for at least as long as his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Comeback kings Dortmund rescue 3-3 draw against Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time equaliser as they dragged themselves back from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw against promoted Paderborn on Friday but they still suffered a dent to their Bundesliga title hopes. Th...

Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he was conked o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019