UP court fixes Dec 13 as next date of hearing in rape case filed against Chinmayanand in 2011

A court here has fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in a rape case filed against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in 2011. The case was registered against Chinmayanand at a police station here in 2011 and the police had filed a chargesheet against the BJP leader in 2012.

Additional District Judge, Special MP/MLA Court, Narendra Kumar Pandey has fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in the case, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, the lawyer of the complainant, told PTI. The rape survivor was a disciple of Chinmayanand at his ashram between 2000 and 2011. It was during that time that she had accused the former Union minister of raping her.

Chinmayanad is already in jail in connection with a case filed against him by a law student of his college under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of the rape".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)