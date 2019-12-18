Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge blasts FBI over handling of wiretap applications of ex-Trump campaign adviser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 04:43 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. judge blasts FBI over handling of wiretap applications of ex-Trump campaign adviser
Image Credit: Flickr

A federal judge blasted the FBI on Tuesday for repeatedly submitting applications to wiretap former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page that were riddled with errors and omissions, and ordered the government to inform the court on how it plans to reform the process. The scathing order https://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/MIsc%2019%2002%20191217.pdf from Rosemary Collyer, the presiding judge over the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, marks the first time the court has responded to the controversy, which became public last week with the release of a report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Horowitz's probe scrutinized the FBI's actions in the early stages of its investigation into contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, known as Operation Crossfire Hurricane. The investigation was later handed off to Special Counsel Robert Muller, who was appointed in May 2017. Horowitz concluded that while there was no evidence of political bias, the FBI's original application to wiretap Page and its three subsequent renewal requests contained errors and omissions, including failing to inform the court that Page had served as a source for another U.S. intelligence agency.

Horowitz found that a former low-level FBI attorney also doctored an email that claimed the opposite - saying that Page in fact was not a source for the other agency, which Reuters has since identified as the CIA. "The FBI's handling of the Carter Page applications, as portrayed in the report, was antithetical to the heightened duty of candor," Collyer wrote in her Dec. 17 order.

"The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable," she wrote. The judge gave the government until Jan. 10 to file a submission outlining "what it has done, and plans to do, to ensure that the statement of facts in each FBI application accurately and completely reflects information possessed by the FBI that is material to any issue presented by the application."

The FBI, in a statement, said that Director Chris Wray feels the conduct of certain FBI employees described in Horowitz's report is "unacceptable and unrepresentative of the FBI as an institution." "The director has ordered more than 40 corrective steps to address the report's recommendations," the bureau said, adding that the FBI is committed to working with the court and the Justice Department "to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) process."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CAA: Madras varsity students on protest mode for third day in

A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. The defiant students said they will continue their agitation. Meanwhile, students of c...

Time to protest on social media alone is over: Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday said he will be hitting the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as he believes that the time to express outrage on social media alone is over. The actor took to Twitter to anno...

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil case made headlines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019