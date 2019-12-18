Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seoul, Washington fail to agree on cost of U.S. troops as deal set to expire

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:44 IST
Seoul, Washington fail to agree on cost of U.S. troops as deal set to expire
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

South Korea and the United States failed on Wednesday to reach an agreement over Seoul's contribution towards hosting some 28,500 U.S. troops, ending two days of talks that were the last before their existing deal expires on Dec. 31.

South Korean lawmakers have said Washington is seeking up to $5 billion a year, more than five times the amount Seoul agreed to pay this year. As part of his 'America First" policy, U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that many U.S. allies, including NATO members and Japan, pay more towards defense.

He has frequently accused South Korea of being a rich nation that is profiting off the U.S. military forces, which are stationed in the country as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War and continued threats from North Korea. The lack of a deal in talks led by South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, could result in a repeat of last year when the two countries missed a year-end deadline but reached a retroactive agreement in the new year.

Some experts, both U.S. and Korean, have warned that if no agreement is reached, it could throw the entire future of the U.S. presence in South Korea into doubt. The next set of talks will be in the United States in January, with the exact timing still to be determined.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said their negotiators emphasized the need for "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable agreements," that will strengthen the alliance. "The two sides have expanded their understanding of each other through many discussions despite differences in their positions on various issues, and decided to continue close consultations," it said in a statement.

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul declined to comment. The dispute has been a rare public sign of discord in the "airtight" alliance that has for 70 years formed a buffer against North Korean aggression. The two Koreas remain in a technical state of war under a truce, not a peace treaty, that ended the Korean War.

There have been several public protests in South Korea against the U.S. calls for more money. South Koreans overwhelmingly oppose paying more, a survey released on Monday by the Chicago Council of Global Affairs found, with only 4% of respondents saying Seoul should meet Trump's demands.

Still, 74% of those questioned said they support the long-term stationing of American troops in South Korea. If no deal is reached, the most immediate effect may be on thousands of South Korean civilians who work for the U.S. military and who could be placed on unpaid leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple, Amazon, Google partner to make smart home devices more compatible

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies said on Wednesday.Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconduc...

Cole on signing with Yankees: 'It was my dream'

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wedne...

Giants QB Jones makes full return to practice

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the past two games because of a high ankle sprain, took first-team reps and practiced fully on Wednesday. That would put Jones on track to start Sunday at the Washington Redskins, ...

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests evolving parliamentary disruption index

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a Parliamentary Disruption Index as a measure to monitor disruptions to reduce incidents of indiscipline. He made the suggestion during discussions at Conference of Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019