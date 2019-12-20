Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Andrew Bailey firm favorite to head Bank of England - FT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 01:20 IST
UPDATE 1-Andrew Bailey firm favorite to head Bank of England - FT

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey is the firm favorite to be named as the new governor of the British central bank, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Bailey, 60, currently runs the Financial Conduct Authority which is charged with cracking down on misconduct in the finance industry. The FT said another former BoE deputy governor, Minouche Shafik, was no longer in the running while Shriti Vadera, chair of Santander UK, and former Federal Reserve policymaker Kevin Warsh, were out of contention too.

Gerard Lyons, previously an economic adviser to Boris Johnson as London mayor, before he became prime minister, was considered to have fallen short of the requirements of the job but still had outside chance of getting it, the newspaper said. A spokesman for Britain's finance ministry declined to comment on the report.

Finance minister Sajid Javid was expected to announce the choice of the new governor on Friday, the FT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally anew; euro bonds rise on Swedish rate move

Global equity markets extended a year-end rally on Thursday that has pushed U.S. and world stock benchmarks to record highs, while bond yields in Europe rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling the end of a...

Karnataka: Opposition slams Yediyurappa govt over 2 deaths during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched an attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led state government after two people lost their lives and 20 police personnel sustained injuries in violence that erupted...

US STOCKS-Record-setting rally resumes as Mnuchin says trade deal to be signed

Wall Streets major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.The benchmark SP 500 hit a sixth straight all-tim...

Odd News Roundups: Fictional nation Wakanda removed from U.S. trade list; Zodiac window cleaners set Tokyo sparkling

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019