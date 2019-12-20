China says its vice foreign minister, U.S.'s N.Korea envoy met Friday

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng met with U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday, China's foreign ministry said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily briefing, did not disclose any further details about the meeting. Biegun also met with Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in the Chinese capital on Thursday to discuss issues related to North Korea.

