China says its vice foreign minister, U.S.'s N.Korea envoy met Friday
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng met with U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday, China's foreign ministry said.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily briefing, did not disclose any further details about the meeting. Biegun also met with Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in the Chinese capital on Thursday to discuss issues related to North Korea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Geng Shuang
- North Korea
- Stephen Biegun
ALSO READ
Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars -survey
South Korean president hears reassurances from senior Chinese diplomat
Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars -survey
Moon calls for Chinese role in denuclearizing North Korea
China-made Tesla cars recommended for Chinese subsidies - ministry