Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Donald Trump to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
Pelosi extended the invitation in a letter that was posted to Twitter by her spokesman, Drew Hammill.
