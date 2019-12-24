Guj: 10, including 2 Cong MLAs, former BJP MP convicted in

Ten persons, including two MLAs and a former MP, were sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 in a rioting and vandalism case that was registered in 2008 Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Roopa S Rajput convicted Congress MLAs from Junagadh and Wankaner, Bhikhabhai Joshi and Mohammad Javed Pirzada, respectively, as well as former Congress MLA from Rajkot East Indranil Rajyaguru, and former BJP MP Devji Fatepara, and six others and sent them to jail for one year and fined each Rs 5,000. All ten were granted bail on a bond of Rs 5,000 each.

The case was lodged in Pradyumna Nagar police station in December, 2008 against 179 leaders who led a mob of over 1,500 people against the arrest of then Congress MLA Kunvarji Bavaliya in a land grab case. Bavaliya is now with the BJP. The others who were held guilty are Rajkot district milk co-operative chairman Govind Ranpariya, Congress leaders Ashok Dangar, Jasvantsingh Bhati, Mahesh Rajput, Bhikhu Vadodariya, and Gordhan Dameliya, who later joined BJP..

