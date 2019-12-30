Mexico orders ambassador in Bolivia to return after she declared non grata
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday it had instructed its ambassador in Bolivia to return to Mexico to ensure her safety after Bolivia's government declared her a "persona non grata."
Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Añez on Monday ordered Mexican Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado and a number of Spanish officials to leave the country within 72 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Jeanine AÃ±ez
- Bolivia
- Spanish
ALSO READ
Mexico will never accept 'disguised' labor inspectors under USMCA -foreign minister
UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation
8 killed in Mexico shootout between National Guard, suspects
UPDATE 6-Mexico, U.S. seek to dispel tension over labor tweak to trade deal
Mexico the origin of Hong Kong's largest meth seizure in a decade