Delhi govt renames Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that Pragati Maidan metro station will be rechristened as the Supreme Court metro station.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:08 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference on Tuesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that Pragati Maidan metro station will be rechristened as the Supreme Court metro station. Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the entire renaming process including changing of audio in metro train announcements will be done in a month.

Sisodia also announced that Mukarba Chowk on Delhi's Outer Ring Road will be known as Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Chowk. "Mukarba Chowk and the flyover have been renamed by the naming committee as Captain Vikram Batra Chowk after the martyr who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War," he said.

Sisodia also said that several roads including Badarpur-Mehrauli Road have been renamed as well. The Badarpur-Mehrauli Road will be named as Acharya Shri Mahapragya Marg, he added.

Cabinet Minister Satyendra Jain said that the people living in areas, which were in the unelectrified list, will have to pay the same charges as that of those residing in electrified areas. "Earlier, there used to different power rates in electrified areas and unelectrified areas. Now, the rates of the unelectrified areas have been made equal to the electrified areas. The extra charges taken from people in one year will be refunded," he said. (ANI)

