Two-day meeting of union council of ministers begins today

A two-day meeting of union council of ministers will begin here on Friday in which working of all ministries will be reviewed, sources said. They said that Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Human Resources Development will make presentations at the meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sources said that the working of all ministries will be reviewed at the meeting so that the priorities and strategies for the future can be formulated. The meeting comes seven months after the Modi government returned to office with a bigger majority in the Lok Sabha elections held last year. (ANI)

