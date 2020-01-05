Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish escalation in Libya -statement
Saudi Arabia condemns "the recent Turkish escalation in Libya" and the Turkish parliament's approval of troop deployment to Libya, and considers it a violation of U.N. Security Council decisions, the foreign ministry said in a statement on the state news agency SPA.
The statement added that "the kingdom affirms that this Turkish escalation poses a threat to the security and stability in Libya and a threat to Arab and regional security, as it is an interference in the internal affairs of an Arab country in flagrant violation of international principles and covenants."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
