World News Roundup: Migrant caravan gathers on Guatemala border; Italian Sardines square off against Salvini and more

Migrant caravan gathers on Guatemala border to enter Mexico en masse

Hundreds of Central Americans gathered on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Sunday, aiming to cross en masse early on Monday in what could prove a stiff test of the Mexican government's pledge to satisfy U.S. demands to curb migrant flows. President Donald Trump has threatened to hurt Mexico and Central American countries economically if they allow large numbers to reach the U.S. border. U.S. border agents have tracked the latest exodus from Honduras this week.

Italian Sardines square off against Salvini ahead of crucial vote

The "Sardines" grassroots movement protesting against the populism of far-right Italian leader Matteo Salvini staged a mass rally in the northern city of Bologna on Sunday ahead of a regional vote that could shake up national politics. Salvini's resurgent League party and his rightist allies are looking to end almost 75 years of unbroken leftist rule in the well-to-do Emilia Romagna region in next Sunday's election, with latest polls putting the two camps neck and neck.

Hundreds of troops to help Canadian province recover from huge blizzard

Between 150 and 200 Canadian troops should be in the Atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador by the end of Sunday to help it dig out from a massive blizzard, Defense Minister Harpist Sajjan said. The armed forces will also provide two transport planes and at least two helicopters. The storm dumped up to 76.2 cm (30 inches) of snow on St. John's, the capital of Newfoundland, and packed wind gusts as high as 130 km per hour (81 mph).

Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky truce in Libya, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades of oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar that could cripple the country's crude production. Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) is bearing down on the capital, Tripoli, with the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries and African troops, attended the one-day summit in the German capital despite having abandoned talks over a ceasefire last week.

More than 300 people wounded in Beirut protest clashes: rescuers

Lebanese rescuers treated more than 300 people for injuries during hours of clashes between security forces and protesters that rocked central Beirut on Saturday night. It was the highest toll in some of the most intense violence since largely peaceful protests erupted across the country in October. As Lebanon sinks deeper into its worst economic crisis in decades, anger has boiled over at a ruling elite dominating the country since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Pompeo looks forward to meeting with Venezuela's Guaido in Colombia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he looks forward to meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday in Bogota at a regional counter-terrorism conference. "We hope he'll be there ... We hope he'll join us and I look forward to having a meeting with him," Pompeo told reporters on a flight from Berlin, where he had attended an international summit on security in Libya.

Moscow protest over Putin's political shake-up fails to gain traction

Over 1,000 people marched through Moscow on Sunday in an event a Kremlin critic tried to turn into a protest against a constitutional shake-up by President Vladimir Putin, but many demonstrators chose to voice dissent about other issues instead. Yulia Galyamina, a Moscow city councilor, had urged people to take to the streets to speak out against Putin's proposed political changes by joining an authorized rally already due to be held to mark the murder of a journalist, Anastasia Baburova, and a lawyer, Stanislav Markelov, 11 years ago.

United Nations condemns attack on Yemen camp, says it threatens peace

The United Nations said on Sunday that a missile attack on a government military camp in central Yemen which killed dozens of people could derail a fragile political process that aims to calm the almost five-year-old war. The attack on Saturday evening hit a mosque in the al-Estiqbal military training camp in Marib, a city held by the internationally-recognized government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, as people gathered for prayer, two medical sources and forces loyal to Hadi said.

'Sad' Prince Harry says he did not want to end royal role

Britain's Prince Harry spoke on Sunday of his unhappiness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors that will see him and his wife Meghan exit official roles to seek an independent future. Buckingham Palace and the queen announced on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and would now pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge new careers.

Iran aims to examine downed plane's black boxes, no plan yet to send them abroad

Iran said on Sunday it was trying to analyze the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that its military shot down this month, denying a report that a decision had been taken to send the voice and flight data recorders to Ukraine. Canada, which had 57 citizens on the flight in which all 176 people aboard were killed, said on Sunday there were still no firm plans for downloading the recorders. Ottawa and other capitals have called for the black boxes to be sent abroad.

