DAVOS-Trump's parting gifts, the Piano Man, Greta meets a prince - Davos Wednesday highlights

DAVOS-Trump's parting gifts, the Piano Man, Greta meets a prince - Davos Wednesday highlights
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) rolled on into Wednesday in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Here are the highlights from Day 2:

TRUMP'S FAREWELL TO THUNBERG

A day after dismissing climate activists as "prophets of doom," U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak at Davos. Their battle over climate change has dominated the first two days, with business leaders caught in the middle, concerned that as well as the words, there was a need for concrete decisions and action.

CONFIDENT CARRIE LAM

A confident Carrie Lam insisted she was staying on as the Chinese-ruled city's leader and dismissed calls to step down. At times laughing and smiling, Beijing-backed Lam said that she had to stay on to tackle an economic crisis and the coronavirus, which has killed 17 people in mainland China.

PRINCE CHARLES MEETS GRETA

Prince Charles shook hands with Thunberg after telling attendees it was time for everyone in a leadership role to take action "at revolutionary levels and pace" and listen to young people when it comes to climate change. "Everything I have tried to do, and urge, over the past fifty years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind because I did not want to be accused by them of doing nothing except prevaricate and deny the problem," said Charles, who met Thunberg after his speech. "Now, of course, they are accusing us of exactly that."

'PIANO MAN' GETS NEW GIG

For 25 years he had the ear of world leaders, CEOs and even rock stars at Davos, but the Swiss ski resort's most-listened-to man has moved on. Barry Colson, a 56-year-old piano player who lives in Halifax, Canada, led a nightly songfest for WEF attendees as the musician-in-residence at the upstairs bar of the Hotel Europe. Now, he has opened up his own shop about 450 meters away.

DIGITAL TAX TRUCE Calling a truce until the end of the year, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he had agreed with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that France would not require companies to pay its digital tax this year and that Mnuchin had agreed to suspend the tariff threat in the meantime.

OVERHEARD AT DAVOS Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy: The world cannot be united only in Facebook when people re-post Greta Thunberg' speech, or photos of horrible fires in Australia, or photos of a downed, unfortunately, Ukrainian plane in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

