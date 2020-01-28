Country with disciplined, determined youth can't be stopped on development path: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a National Cadet Corps rally in New Delhi and outlined the contribution of youth towards taking the country on the path of development. "A country where youth is disciplined has willpower and determination, it can never be stopped on its path to development. India has a young population, we're proud of it but the thinking of the country should be young too", Modi said while addressing the young cadets of NCC.

He also stated that youth of the country is striving for a change and is not ready to fall prey to old problems. "India's youth is getting restless with no change. It wants change, that hasn't happened in 70 years since Independence. It is not ready to fall prey to these old problems", he said.

Ahead of his address to cadets at Cariappa Parade ground here, Modi inspected the National Cadet Corps parade. He also presented the awards to meritorious cadets. Marching contingents from Bhutan, Russia and Nepal also took part at the National Cadet Corps parade in New Delhi. (ANI)

