Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hostel at N.Korea's Berlin embassy must close, German court rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:05 IST
Hostel at N.Korea's Berlin embassy must close, German court rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A German court ruled on Tuesday that a hostel situated on the grounds of the North Korean embassy in Berlin must close as its operation breaches sanctions aimed at stopping the flow of hard currency to Pyongyang. The embassy, a Cold War legacy of North Korea's diplomatic relations with Communist East Germany, has continued to operate since German reunification in 1990, with one of its buildings turned into a low-cost hostel popular with backpackers.

The hostel's operators lease the premises from the embassy for 38,000 euros ($42,157.20) per month under a contract agreed in 2016, the Berlin administrative court said, but it ruled this breached U.N. sanctions and a European Union directive. The United Nations explicitly banned such leasing arrangements by North Korean embassies worldwide as part of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2321, passed in November 2016 after Pyongyang's fifth nuclear test.

In November 2018, Berlin city authorities prohibited the operator from using the property, citing an EU directive implementing the U.N. sanctions. Appealing against that decision, the unnamed operator argued that the city authorities did not have the competency to order the hostel be closed and said it stopped paying rent to the embassy in April 2017, the Berlin court said.

But the court upheld the Berlin city authorities' decision, arguing: "Since the prohibition based on U.N. sanctions law is mandatory, the discretion of the authorities was reduced to zero and only allows for the decision taken." Reacting to the ruling, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, said in a tweet: "US Embassy Berlin has been hard at work getting this hotel shut down. It seems like a no-brainer to us. North Korea is under UN sanctions and the Germans are the Chair of the UN enforcement committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shuttler Saina Nehwal to join BJP

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party BJP shortly. On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knock...

Nashik accident death toll reaches 25

The death toll in the bus accident in Malgaon climbed to 25 on Wednesday. At least 25 people were killed and 32 injured after a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after colliding with each other in Deola area of Nashik on Tuesday.The accid...

Taapsee-starrer Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' to release on Feb 5, 2021

Shabaash Mithu, starring actor Taapsee Pannu as Indian womens cricket team captain Mithali Raj, will release on February 5, 2021, Viacom18 Studios announced on Wednesday. The biographical drama film will be directed by Rahul Dholakia, best ...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 unveils sustainable athletes village plaza

When the worlds top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Olympics in July, theyll be spending some of their downtime in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber.Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday unveiled the athletes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020