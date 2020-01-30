Senior Congress leader M Kamalam passes away

Senior Congress leader M Kamalam passed away on Thursday in Kozhikode due to age-related ailments. He was 96.

She was the cooperation minister in the K. Karunakaran government. She has also worked as KPCC vice president and women's commission chairperson.

Kamalam's cremation will be held in Kozhikode later in the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.