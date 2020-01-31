Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protests: SC notice to UP govt on plea for quashing of notices for recovering damages

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:43 IST
Anti-CAA protests: SC notice to UP govt on plea for quashing of notices for recovering damages

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea seeking quashing of notices sent to alleged protestors by district administration for recovering losses caused by damage to public properties during anti-CAA agitations in the state. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph issued notice to the state government and directed it to file its response within four weeks.

The apex court was hearing a plea which alleged that notices have been sent in Uttar Pradesh in an "arbitrary manner" against a person, who had died six years ago at the age of 94, and also to two others who are aged above 90. Advocate Parwaiz Arif Titu, a petitioner in the case, has sought stay on these notices claiming they have been sent to persons who have not been booked under any penal provisions and no details of FIR or any criminal offences have been made out against them.

The plea, filed through advocate Nilofar Khan, has said that notices were based on an Allahabad High Court verdict delivered in 2010 which "is in violation of the guidelines" passed by the apex court in a 2009 judgment which was later re-affirmed in a 2018 verdict. "The contradiction is that while the Supreme Court in 2009 put the onus of assessment of damages and recovery from the accused on high courts of every state, whereas the Allahabad High Court had issued guidelines in 2010 judgement that let the state government undertake these processes to recover damages, which has serious implications.

"The judicial oversight/judicial security is a sort of safety mechanism against arbitrary action. This means that there is every chance that the ruling party in the state could go after its political opponents or others oppose to it to settle scores," it has said. It has also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to follow the procedure as per the 2009 and 2018 guidelines of the apex court while claiming damages to recover the losses caused to public property during such protests.

The plea has sought setting up of an independent judicial inquiry to probe into the incidents which happened during the protests against the amended citizenship act and the National Register of Citizens in Uttar Pradesh, as has been done by the Karnataka High Court. The plea has claimed that the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is "moving ahead on the chief minister's promise of avenging loss to public property" by seizing assets of protestors in order to "take revenge for political reasons from one community who is in minority".

It further alleged that around 925 persons, who have been arrested so far in connection with the violent protests, may not get bail easily in Uttar Pradesh till they pay up for the losses as they have to be given "conditional bail" only after they deposit the amount. The plea has claimed that even before any demonstrations, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh had declared that there was no reason for anyone to protest against the CAA and on December 19, 2019 when the protestors and policemen first clashed in Lucknow, "he angrily denounced the protestors" and said he would take "revenge".

"The government of Uttar Pradesh and its administration and police are no longer behaving like the arm of a democratic government as it cracked down on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019/NRC. The police on the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh administration used disproportionate force and denied public accountability," it alleged. The plea, while giving details of instances in the state during the anti-CAA protests, claimed there is "no rule of law" in Uttar Pradesh and there is "complete violation" of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution in order to crack down the protests against CAA and NRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Senegal, online videos break silence over domestic abuse

For Senegalese activist Fatou Warkha, online videos play a vital role in her campaign to expose and end violence against women in a country where discretion and forbearance are traditionally prized.The 30-year-old grew up in Pikine, one of ...

India needs USD 1.4 tn infra spend in 2020-25 to become a USD 5 tn economy: Survey

To prevent lack of infrastructure becoming a binding constraint on the growth of Indian economy that aspires to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, the country needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure, the Economic Survey sai...

Reports about disruption in adoption cases termed as incorrect

The Central Adoption Resource Authority CARA has termed media reports about figures of disruption in adoption cases during the last five years as incorrect. It said that in recent days, there have been a number of media reports giving the f...

UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey Companys London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020