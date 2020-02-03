Left Menu
Allahabad High Court grants bail to former minister Chinmayanand in rape case

Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student.

  Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 03-02-2020 15:12 IST
Allahabad High Court grants bail to former minister Chinmayanand in rape case
The Allahabad High Court (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student. Earlier in December 2019, the 23-year-old law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, was released from a district jail on bail in connection with an extortion case.

The Allahabad High Court had on December 4 granted bail to the accused in the matter. The father of the woman said that they had faith in the judicial system and will see this case through.

The woman was arrested on September 25, in connection with an extortion case filed based on Chinmayanand's complaint alleging that she, along with three of her friends, demanded Rs 5 crore from him. Chinmayanand had alleged that they threatened to make public some purported videos of him getting a massage from the law student.

On the other hand, the woman had alleged that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by Chinmayanand for over a year. (ANI)

