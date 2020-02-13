23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Maharashtra
About 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in a major police action at Virar in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai on Wednesday.
About 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in a major police action at Virar in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai on Wednesday. The arrested persons include 10 women, 12 men, and one minor child.
Earlier, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a march demanding the ouster of illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani immigrants living in Mumbai, following which this arrest has been made. Police are investigating further in this case. Preliminarily it has come to light that these persons were living illegally here on the basis of fake documents.
