5,000 security forces deployed for US President's visit in Agra: Police

Approximately 5,000 security force personnel will be deployed for the visit of US President Donald Trump to the city, said Botre Rohan Pramod, Agra Superintendent of Police, on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agra (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 17:43 IST
Agra SP Botre Rohan Pramod speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Approximately 5,000 security force personnel will be deployed for the visit of US President Donald Trump to the city, said Botre Rohan Pramod, Agra Superintendent of Police, on Saturday. "The US President will be travelling in a golf cart to Taj Mahal. Police snipers will be placed along the route to provide more security to the visiting dignitary," Botre Rohan Pramod told ANI.

He also informed that 10 companies of Paramilitary forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary and civil defence will be deployed in the city. "While CCTV cameras are already in place, talks are on about the anti-drone system," he added.

As per government sources, US President Donald Trump will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Agra on February 24. The Chief Minister will remain in Agra during Trump's visit, where the President is scheduled to visit the famous Taj Mahal.

Agra Mayor Naveen K. Jain will also welcome the State Guest by handing over a 'key of the city' made of silver as a symbolic gesture to pay respects to President Trump. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

