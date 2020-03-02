Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge gives Russian firm tied to election meddling subpoena deadline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 23:13 IST
U.S. judge gives Russian firm tied to election meddling subpoena deadline

During a testy hearing on Monday, a federal judge set a deadline for a Russian company facing criminal charges related to Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S. election to explain why it had not handed over documents sought by prosecutors, a step that may lead to it being held in civil contempt.

Concord Management and Consulting LLC is due to go on trial next month after being charged in 2018 with conspiracy to defraud the United States for its role in election meddling aimed at sowing discord in the United States, helping President Donald Trump and harming his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said there is a "strong likelihood" that the St. Petersburg-based company had failed to comply with a prosecution subpoena to hand over corporate documents, meaning it could be held in civil contempt and face fines.

Prosecutors have accused Concord of funding a so-called troll farm engaged in a propaganda campaign during the 2016 race. They have said Concord is controlled by a businessman named Evgeny Prigozhin with ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During a tense exchange with the company's attorney Eric Dubelier, Friedrich ordered Concord to submit a sworn statement from a company representative by 5 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Wednesday explaining the steps it took to search for corporate financial records and internet IP addresses sought by prosecutors.

"I find it implausible that Concord cannot indicate the IP address for a four-year period," Friedrich said, prompting Dubelier to accuse her of already reaching a conclusion. "We just come here and we sit here and you read a pre-determined order," Dubelier said.

The case stems from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russian election interference. Concord's corporate officers have never set foot in the U.S. courtroom and are not expected to do so. Russia does not have an extradition treaty with the United States. Prior efforts between the prosecution and Concord's defense lawyers to arrange for its officials to travel to the United States to review the evidence and prepare for the trial have failed, according to prosecutor Adam Jed.

Dubelier said Concord had complied with the subpoena and produced all the records it possesses. "He has no basis to allege that Concord is not participating in the process," Dubelier said of Jed's comments. "It's bogus."

Dubelier said he was authorized to provide more details to the court about Concord's search for records, but he had to provide it in a way in which the prosecution would not be privy to the disclosure. Dubelier was unable to name a person from the company, however, who could address how the search was conducted. "I want an explanation, and I want it from Concord," Friedrich said.

"There's an assumption in the tone you use with me ... that I'm doing something sneaky or wrong," Dubelier said. "And I'm not. I'm not."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

"No sense of celebration" as Israel holds third election in a year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with voters turning out in high numbers to try to avoid another deadlock after two inconclusive ballots. Netanyahus fai...

Trump administration to cap number of employees at Chinese media outlets in U.S.

The United States is slashing the number of Chinese employees permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets to retaliate against Beijing over its long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists, s...

Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of one of Nirbhaya convicts

The Delhi government on Monday recommended rejecting mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Sources said that the Delhi government made the recommendation just a few...

INSIGHT-“All our dreams are gone;” Desperation deepens for Syrians as conflict intensifies

At a maternity hospital in northwest Syria, an alarm flashes at the main entrance to alert staff. Its not patients en route to the hospital. Its warplanes.Doctors at the hospital face a daily struggle to care for expectant mothers amid a Sy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020