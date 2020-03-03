Poll affidavit case: SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict
In a setback to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court dismissed his plea seeking review of its 2019 verdict asking him to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that there is no ground to review the last year's verdict.
"We find no ground to interfere in the review petitions. The same are dismissed," said the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose. The order was passed on February 18 but it was uploaded on the apex court website today..
