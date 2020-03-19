Trump to nominate permanent director for White House budget office

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate the current acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, to take the post on a permanent basis, the White House said on Wednesday.

Vought, who has served as acting director since January 2019, must be confirmed by the Senate.

