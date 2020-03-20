Parliament stands with PM Modi's resolution to impose Janata Curfew to fight corona scare: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the Parliament stands with the Centre's resolution to impose Janata Curfew on March 22, an initiative taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a preventive measure to fight against the coronavirus. "Indian Parliament stands with the resolution of PM Modi (to impose 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday) and Central government. All parties have agreed to it. In this time of crisis we all will stand together, this is the specialty of Indian democracy," said Birla while speaking at the lower house.
Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Speaker inspected the Parliament building in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)
