Special court sentences ex-Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka in money laundering case

A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Saturday convicted former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka in connection with a money laundering case to the tune of Rs 20.31 crore.

  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:15 IST
A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Saturday convicted former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka in connection with a money laundering case to the tune of Rs 20.31 crore. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 31.

Last month, Ekka, his brother, wife and four others were convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment each in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Ekka was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a para-teacher in Simdega.

A case was registered by the vigilance department in the year 2008, which was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the year 2010 on the direction of Jharkhand High Court. On the basis of the aforesaid FIR of Vigilance Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA against accused Anosh Ekka and others.

"During the course investigations under PMLA immovable assets and movable assets amounting to Rs.20.3 crore involved in money laundering were identified and were attached under PMLA," ED said in a statement. The CBI had, in 2010, registered an FIR under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and PC Act. During the probe, properties belonging to him and his relative were found in Ranchi and Delhi.

Ekka was a former minister of Rural Development, NREP, Transport, Panchayat Raj and Building Construction in the cabinet of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda from March 12, 2005, to December 19, 2008. (ANI)

