Health professionals want protection, not claps, says Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for people to express their gratitude to health workers, saying that the doctors need protection and not claps. "At 5 pm on March 22, the entire country clapped for the doctors, nurses and health professionals. But they do not want clapping mentions. They want protection. They do not have masks, body overalls or hazmat suits," Surjewala told ANI here.

Modi had asked people to observe a 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus and express their gratitude for the healthcare professionals by clapping and banging utensils on their terraces and balconies. Surjewala asked why the government did not impose a timely ban on the export of ventilators, masks and other medical equipment.

"According to doctors, there are no face masks, body overalls, gloves or goggles. Why are they not available? Personnel protection equipment manufacture association had been demanding Home and Textile Ministry for their specification since February 1," he said. "But the ministries concerned did not listen. Export of ventilator and face masks was continued till March 19. According to the March 18 meeting of the Health Ministry, there is a need of 7.25 lakh overalls, 60 lakh N95 masks and 1.3 crore ply masks in the country," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.