76 COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka

Karnataka reported a total of 76 COVID-19 positive cases including 3 deaths, informed Karnataka government on Saturday. "So far 76 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths and 5 discharges," said Karnataka Government.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

