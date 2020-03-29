Andhra Pradesh police took pregnant woman to hospital amid lockdown

Andhra Pradesh police here helped a pregnant woman reach hospital for the delivery amid the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. 25-year-old woman Shaik Siddiqa, who is a resident of the Kabela area in the range of Bhavanipuram police station, suffered from labour pain this morning. Her family members tried to arrange a taxi or auto but to no avail.

The family called Bhavanipuram police station and Circle inspector responded immediately. He along with some police personnel reached the woman's place. Subsequently, the pregnant woman was taken in a police vehicle to a private hospital, for the delivery. A three-week country-wide lockdown was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to tackle the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

