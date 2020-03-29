Left Menu
Exhibit restraint and patience while fighting Covid-19: Uttarakhand CM

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday asked people of his state to exhibit patience and restraint and to cooperate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to fight the deadly COVID-19 by staying at home.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:09 IST
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday asked people of his state to exhibit patience and restraint and to cooperate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to fight the deadly COVID-19 by staying at home. He further instructed them to unite for the cause and to follow the lockdown to protect themselves and their families.

"We stand with our Prime Minister in the fight against Coronavirus and to save our families, one has to follow the lockdown as it is necessary to stop the disease in its early stage," the Chief Minister said. Acknowledging his concern that some people were not taking the spread of the virus seriously, he said "Some people are probably not understanding the seriousness of the disease, they should cooperate with the government's efforts and follow the guidelines issued in this regard."

He added "Take inspiration from the front line warriors battling the coronavirus. They are risking their lives for our sake. Stay at home, stay safe; we will definitely win this battle." At 1 pm. on Sunday, the total positive cases in Uttarakhand stood at six including one foreign national as the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country rose to 979, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)



