C'garh CM requests PM Modi to do comprehensive deliberations before interstate transport is allowed

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take a comprehensive decision to initiate interstate traffic after extensive deliberation. He said that there are full possibilities that COVID-19 infected people can come to Chhattisgarh if trains, air traffic, and interstate road transport starts in the country when the lockdown ends on April 14.

"As per your decision, the state is currently under complete lockdown up till 14th April... If after April 14th, trains, air traffic, and interstate road transport get started in the country, then there are full possibilities that COVID-19 infected people can arrive from other states in the state of Chhattisgarh. The state may face new difficulties. Similarly, such conditions are likely to arise in other states also. It is kindly requested to take such a comprehensive decision to initiate interstate traffic, after extensive deliberation so that the whole COVID-19 proliferation conditions in the nation can be kept under control," Baghel stated in the letter. The Chief Minister said that a complete lockdown was announced in the state on March 21 after the first patient of COVID-19 was detected.

He said samples of 1,590 in Chhattisgarh were collected till April 4. "375 results were negative. 205 samples are undergoing investigation right now and 10 people were found to be suffering from COVID-19. Out of these 10 positive cases, 7 people have completely recovered and discharged from the hospital and the condition of the remaining three patients remains stable. No one has died due to COVID-19 in the state so far and nor there is any case of serious infection with COVID-19," reads the letter.

The Chief Minister said the number of infected persons is likely to increase as the testing for the COVID-19 virus will increase. (ANI)

