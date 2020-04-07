Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC extends tenure of TDSAT chairperson, questions Centre over delay in appointment of members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:35 IST
SC extends tenure of TDSAT chairperson, questions Centre over delay in appointment of members

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended by three months the tenure of chairperson of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) which is scheduled to end on April 20, and questioned the Centre on as to why the members of the tribunal have not been appointed since October 2019. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing the matter via video conferencing, asked the Centre as to how the tribunal would function like this since only the chairperson is there and his tenure would come to an end on April 20.

Observing that tribunals are alternatives to judicial system, the apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about how the TDSAT would function without sitting members. "Only the chairperson is there and his tenure ends on April 20. How can the tribunal function like this," the bench said.

Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and Deepak Gupta, that he would take instructions from the government on the issue of appointments in TDSAT. The bench, while extending the tenure of TDSAT chairperson by three months, asked the Centre to expedite the appointment process for members of the tribunal.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing in the first week of May. The top court was hearing a plea which has raised the issue of vacancies in TDSAT and sougt extension of tenure of the tribunal's chairperson.

Former apex court judge Justice Shiva Kirti Singh is the incumbent chairperson of TDSAT..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Parisians banned from outdoor sports between 10am and 7pm

French authorities tightened their lockdown measures in the capital on Tuesday by banning Parisians from outdoors sports activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, aiming to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The move came after m...

NCC cadets in Pondy help cops ensure people maintain social distancing at ATM centres

NCC cadets in Puducherry joined hands with the police on Tuesday to ensure that people maintain social distancing at ATM centres and market places here. Sources said around 90 volunteers of senior division of National Cadet Corps and former...

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, approves near $1 trln stimulus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centres and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the worlds biggest to soften the economic blow...

COVID-19 patient flees community centre in Baghpat, found in brick kiln

A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Nepal fled from the community health centre here after breaking a window pane and was later found with the help of locals at a brick kiln, officials said on Tuesday. The patient, who had attended the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020