PM discusses lockdown situation with Parliament floor leaders of various political parties; hints at extension of lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held three-and-a-half hour long meeting via video conferencing with Parliament floor leaders of all major political parties over the lockdown situation in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:11 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP from Jamui, Chirag Paswan talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held three-and-a-half hour long meeting via video conferencing with Parliament floor leaders of all major political parties over the lockdown situation in the country.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan said that PM mentioned suggestions he had received over the lockdown and said that almost everyone advocated not lifting the restrictions as of now. "PM said that suggestions he is getting are for continuing the lockdown. I suggested that whenever lockdown is lifted, it should be in a phased manner. We should keep interstate borders sealed, even entry from one district to another district should be restricted," said Paswan.

According to the leader, almost all floor leaders suggested that this lockdown should not be lifted in the present situation and should be continued. While speaking on his suggestion to the PM, Paswan said that many central government scheme beneficiaries are not aware of the free ration they are entitled to get and this needs to be properly advertised.

Almost every floor leader spoke extensively on issues faced by farmers. "The Prime Minister heard everyone carefully and took notes of the suggestions," said Paswan while mentioning that every leader assured the PM that they will support the decision taken by the government. The meeting via video conference was attended by Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, BJD's Pinaki Misra, NCP's Sharad Pawar, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra, YSRCP'S Vijay Sai Reddy and Mithun Reddy, JDU's Rajeev Ranjan Singh among others.

The PM has been interacting with various stakeholders and leaders since the imposition of the lockdown on March 25. Recently, the PM had interacted with former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda over the issue. He also had an interaction with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and regional parties leaders including DMK's MK Stalin, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik and Shiromani Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal. (ANI)

