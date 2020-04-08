Consensus in Uttarakhand Cabinet to extend lockdown in the state

There is a consensus in the Uttarakhand Cabinet to extend the lockdown in the state, according to Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik. Kaushik also mentioned that the state government has sent a proposal to the Central government concerning the extension of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, held a three-and-a-half hour-long meeting via video conferencing with Parliament floor leaders of all major political parties over the lockdown situation in the country. PM Modi will hold a video conference with all Chief Ministers on April 11.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,643 cases are reported to be active, while 401 people have recovered and been discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

