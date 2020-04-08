Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Congress chief honours sanitation workers

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday felicitated sanitation workers by showering flower petals and washing their feet.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:41 IST
Telangana Congress chief honours sanitation workers
Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy showering petals on sanitation workers in Hyderabad on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday felicitated sanitation workers by showering flower petals and washing their feet. Other Congress leaders accompanying him provided cash incentives, masks, food items and other equipments to the workers.

During the event, Reddy demanded that the state government must immediately release the pending salaries to entire municipal sanitation staff of the state and ensure an adequate supply of protection equipments for medical professionals. Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy lauded the services being rendered by the sanitation staff, medical professionals and police personnel across the state to fight COVID-19.

"They are serving the people round the clock by taking risk on their health and lives to protect the general public. The state government must take care of all needs of the sanitation staff, medical professionals and police personnel in order to recognise their services," he said. "It is quite shocking that even after 15 days of lockdown due to Coronavirus, not all the medical professionals in the state are having protective equipment," he added

The TPCC chief also expressed displeassure over the 50 per cent cut in the salaries of the state government employees. "Almost all departments are involved in the anti-Coronavirus operations and it is immoral and unjustified to deprive the staff from their salaries. Also, slashing the pension amount by half would make people face hardship as they will not be able to meet their monthly needs, especially medical bills," said Reddy.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia police will not bring murder charges in case of transgender woman burned to death

Indonesian police said on Wednesday they would not bring murder charges against suspects accused of killing a transgender woman by dousing her with petrol and setting her on fire. The 43-year-old died on Sunday from burns sustained in the i...

Virus-hit Iran urges IMF to approve USD 5bn loan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to give the sanctions-hit country a USD 5 billion emergency loan to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak. The Islamic republic is battling one of the world...

Italy commune bans mixed-sex shopping to stem virus

Men and women have the same rights in the small municipality of Canonica dAdda in Italys north - except when it comes to shopping for food. To lower the number of people in supermarkets and reduce the risk of coronavirus contagion, the mayo...

Singapore announces SGD 30 million investment in agri-food industry

Singapore on Wednesday announced a 30-million Singapore dollar investment in the agri-food industry to speed up the production of commonly consumed food items like eggs, vegetables and fish during the coronavirus crisis. Called the 30x30 Ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020