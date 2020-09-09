Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adolescent girls at risk for self-injury can be identified using psychological profile: Study

A new study reports on three key factors -- low conscientiousness, high avoidance, and parent's substance abuse history -- found amongst adolescents that could be used to predict the first occurrence of nonsuicidal self-harm, over a three year period.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:51 IST
Adolescent girls at risk for self-injury can be identified using psychological profile: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study reports on three key factors -- low conscientiousness, high avoidance, and parent's substance abuse history -- found amongst adolescents that could be used to predict the first occurrence of nonsuicidal self-harm, over a three year period. The study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP).

"Self-injury is common in adolescents, especially among girls," stated lead author Monika Waszczuk, PhD, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, Stony Brook University, New York. "This largely hidden condition is characterized by deliberate self-inflicted harm, such as cutting or burning. Many young people who experienced this potentially life-threatening behaviour do not seek treatment, and more than half continue to self-harm into adulthood. "To help identify adolescent girls who may need support prior to the first occurrence of self-injury, we sought a better understanding of psychological vulnerabilities to this behaviour."

The findings are based on the Adolescent Development of Emotions and Personality Traits study: an ongoing longitudinal project tracking the health and wellbeing of girls from Long Island, New York. The study began in 2013. A sample of 462 girls between the ages of 13-15-years old who had never experienced self-harm at the start of the study completed measures of psychological vulnerabilities, including personality traits and psychological symptoms. Mental health was also assessed in the parents of participants. Next, girls were asked about self-injury during interviews conducted multiple times over the three-year follow-up period.

Over the course of the study, 42 girls reported that they started to self-harm. Their baseline psychological vulnerabilities were compared to the remaining 420 girls who never self-injured. Girls who began to self-harm were found to have significantly lower baseline levels of conscientiousness and higher levels of avoidance. They were also twice as likely to have a parent who had a substance abuse problem at some point in life. A psychological profile combining these factors achieved good accuracy in distinguishing girls who initiated self-harm during the following three years in this study from those who did not. "These results point to two main psychological pathways to adolescent self-harm. The first is disinhibition - an urgency to act and a difficulty regulating one's behaviour, often when faced with strong negative emotions," described Molly Gromatsky, PhD, who led the study during her graduate training and is now a Postdoctoral Researcher at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx, New York. "The second pathway is the avoidance of upsetting memories or thoughts, with self-harm used as a maladaptive coping strategy to distract from intense negative feelings. Parental substance abuse might play a role via inherited genetic susceptibility to mental health problems, as well as via environmental transmission of risk."

Based on past research, traumatic experiences such as violence and abuse, as well as childhood poverty and bullying have significant impacts on nonsuicidal self-harm and other psychological vulnerabilities. This study did not directly assess these factors, however, so determining whether the avoidance trait specifically leads to avoidance of traumatic memories as a step in the development of nonsuicidal self-harm will be an important topic for future research. "In addition to expanding our understanding of the development of self-harm, the present study derived a personality profile with a good ability to identify adolescent girls who are at risk of initiating self-harm. If replicated in independent samples, this small set of traits would allow for a rapid psychological screening that is feasible to collect in community samples of adolescents (e.g., in schools or primary care, facilitating targeted prevention)." said lead author Roman Kotov, PhD, a professor at the Department of Psychiatry, Stony Brook University, New York. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mahoba SP suspended on corruption charges: Official

Mahoba Superintendent of Police Mani Lal Patidar was on Wednesday suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges. Patidar had been accused by ballast transporters of demanding money fro...

Cyient inks manufacturing pact with Agappe to take diagnostic capabilities to rural India

IT firm Cyient on Wednesday said it has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring indigenously developed diagnostic machine Count X to market. Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part haematolog...

TRAI chief advocates robust broadband, open systems, local manufacturing

Robust broadband connectivity and indigenously-built inclusive, open platforms are key milestones for the country in coming years, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday urging India to also seize the domestic manufacturing opportunity ...

PNB launches festival offer, waives processing charges on some loans

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Wednesday launched Festival Bonanza Offer for its customers to give a push to subdued loan demand due to the COVID-19 crisis. Despite interest rates being the lowest in recent months, there is a moder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020